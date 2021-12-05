White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

