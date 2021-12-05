Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

