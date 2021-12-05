White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

