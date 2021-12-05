Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 498,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,803. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.