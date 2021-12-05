Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $138.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.03. 1,207,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,206. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $588,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.