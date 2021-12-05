Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,450 ($45.07). The company had a trading volume of 869,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a market capitalization of £31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,313.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,081.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.