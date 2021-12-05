1776 Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $249.88 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.