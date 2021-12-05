1776 Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

