Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average is $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

