Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $988.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

