Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

