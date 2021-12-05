Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 538,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,178 shares of company stock worth $2,660,828 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

