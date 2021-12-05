Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $240.43. 2,961,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,293. Union Pacific has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $2,140,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

