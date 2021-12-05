Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $389.7-391.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.42 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 395.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.