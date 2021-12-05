SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

SCWX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 179,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

