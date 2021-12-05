$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,213. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

