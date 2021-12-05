Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $31.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,380. The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.