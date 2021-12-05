Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $220.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.