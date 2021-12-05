Arrow Financial Corp Sells 654 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $19.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $899.57. The stock had a trading volume of 641,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,317. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $907.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

