ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

