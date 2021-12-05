The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.
NYSE:GEO remained flat at $$7.56 during midday trading on Friday. 4,806,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $926.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
