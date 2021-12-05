The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.320 EPS.

NYSE:GEO remained flat at $$7.56 during midday trading on Friday. 4,806,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $926.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

