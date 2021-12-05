Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 421,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,821. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

