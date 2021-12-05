North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 8,523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

