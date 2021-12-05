Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 1,104,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,480. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

