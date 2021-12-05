MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $760.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.30 million and the highest is $760.36 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 399,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

