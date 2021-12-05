Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

