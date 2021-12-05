Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 43 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $455.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

