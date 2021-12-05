Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

