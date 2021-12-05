Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

