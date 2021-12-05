Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.