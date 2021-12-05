Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

