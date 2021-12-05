Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.