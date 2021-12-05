NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.42 Billion

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $7.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $26.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

