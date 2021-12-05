Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

