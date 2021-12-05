1,598 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,598 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Walmart accounts for 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

