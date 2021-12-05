Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.