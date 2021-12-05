Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 5,801,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

