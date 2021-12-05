United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

