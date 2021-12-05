Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $143.79

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.79.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 504,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. Polaris has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

