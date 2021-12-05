RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 21.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down 1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.00. 7,998,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.46. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.