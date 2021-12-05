RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 21.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down 1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.00. 7,998,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.46. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

