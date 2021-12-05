RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 21.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down 1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.00. 7,998,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.46. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.
RocketLab Company Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
