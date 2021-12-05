NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $90.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. 1,897,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.