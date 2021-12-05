Zano (ZANO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $711,094.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.56 million and $711,094.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,063.19 or 0.99498471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00269789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00435393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00193046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,962,672 coins and its circulating supply is 10,933,172 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

