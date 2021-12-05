DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $765.69 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $765.69 or 0.01585106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and $145,720.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00364148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.