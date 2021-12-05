Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,068,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $185.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.