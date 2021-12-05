Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $64.88 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $64,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

