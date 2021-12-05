Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Capri has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

