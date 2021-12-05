Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 604,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,392. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

