Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Decreases By 26.5%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

HIE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 31,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,200. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.