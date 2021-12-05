Safex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $8.82 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

