BSC Station (BSCS) Hits One Day Volume of $4.13 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and $4.13 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

